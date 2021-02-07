Police: Men invaded Houston home, tied up siblings during online classes

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Police in Houston are searching for up to three suspects believed to have victimized a pair of teenage siblings by invading their home, tying them up and ransacking the house.

Investigators say a 16-year-old boy and his 18-year-old sister were at home alone Thursday in Houston when they heard a noise downstairs. The two were logged on to their virtual classes at the time.

The boy went to check things out and was confronted by an armed man, described as a Black male wearing all-black clothing. Investigators say the suspect began asking the teens for money and other belongings then used zip ties and a television cord to tie them up.

“They ransacked the whole house. We’re still trying to repair all the damages and everything,” said the teens’ mother, Monica Pinon. “We haven’t slept, just scared. Why us? Why come in?”

Pinon was at work at the time, but her daughter was able to text her that someone was inside the house before she was tied up. The mother called a neighbor and asked him to check on the teens.

Investigators say the neighbor “felt something was wrong” when he went to the siblings’ house and confronted one of the suspects as he was leaving. The neighbor began recording the suspect, asking what he was doing inside the home.

“I told him, ‘You saved my kids.’ Because I don’t know what would have happened because we have nothing,” Pinon said. “I’m just grateful that they’re OK.”

Investigators say the suspect took off in a black Chevy Traverse. Surveillance video captured various images of him. The 16-year-old boy believes he heard three male voices in total during the home invasion but did not see all of the suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Houston Police Robbery Division.

The teens were not injured in the incident.

Please share, it's only two clicks. A student and his sister are zip tied during a home invasion in South Houston. The... Posted by Houston Police Robbery on Friday, February 5, 2021

