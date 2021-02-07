Advertisement

“Ride for Michelle” draws dozens of jeeps in support of Bay City 9-year-old following death of parents, infant brother

It’s a story ABC12 first broke in Mid-January after family reported 35-year-old Michael Dougherty, 32-year-old Amanda Pomeroy and their 8-month-old son Jacob Dougherty missing.
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARENAC CO., Mich. (WJRT) (2/6/2021)-- A heartwarming—if unconventional—tribute to a little girl whose life changed virtually overnight.

9-year-old Michelle Dougherty was orphaned late last month when a snowmobiler found her parents had frozen to death on a Northern Michigan trail.

It’s a story ABC12 first broke in Mid-January after family reported 35-year-old Michael Dougherty, 32-year-old Amanda Pomeroy and their 8-month-old son Jacob Dougherty missing.

The investigation took a horrific turn when their truck was found lodged on a rock in a desolate stretch of Ogemaw County. The bodies of all three victims were discovered nearby.

An autopsy later revealed no signs of foul play.

The Michigan chapter of Jeep Babes – a group of jeep enthusiasts with a passion for community involvement--couldn’t turn a blind eye to the little girl’s tragic change in circumstances. They organized a caravan of more than 60 jeeps in response. The column made the journey from Alger Saturday afternoon to the home in which Michelle is now living with her aunt, showing their love and support.

The ride proved an unforgettable experience for all involved. Jaime Fessler, the event’s organizer and a member of Jeep Babes spoke with ABC12 shortly after the event had concluded.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police patrol car.
Arenac County man facing 20 charges in sex abuse, child porn case
The events that led to Andy Katutz's death are now being looked at by the Attorney General.
Attorney General reviewing 2017 deadly Sanilac County crash at family’s request
Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office
Ogemaw County towing rift leads to allegations, MSP probe
Additional SNAP benefits are available for Michigan families who qualify for free or reduced...
Families of 810,000 Michigan students on free or reduced school lunches get SNAP benefits
1040 tax return.
Tax season: What you need to know about stimulus checks and unemployment benefits before you file

Latest News

“Ride for Michelle” draws dozens of jeeps in support of Bay City girl who recently lost parents
“Ride for Michelle” draws dozens of jeeps in support of Bay City girl who recently lost parents
"There's no such thing as safe ice."
Bay Co. fire, rescue officials urge caution on frozen lakes following close call
Free drive-thru food giveaway Saturday in Burton
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) say it may take until October to...
MDHHS: General public may have to wait until October for COVID-19 vaccine