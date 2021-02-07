“Ride for Michelle” draws dozens of jeeps in support of Bay City 9-year-old following death of parents, infant brother

ARENAC CO., Mich. (WJRT) (2/6/2021)-- A heartwarming—if unconventional—tribute to a little girl whose life changed virtually overnight.

9-year-old Michelle Dougherty was orphaned late last month when a snowmobiler found her parents had frozen to death on a Northern Michigan trail.

It’s a story ABC12 first broke in Mid-January after family reported 35-year-old Michael Dougherty, 32-year-old Amanda Pomeroy and their 8-month-old son Jacob Dougherty missing.

The investigation took a horrific turn when their truck was found lodged on a rock in a desolate stretch of Ogemaw County. The bodies of all three victims were discovered nearby.

An autopsy later revealed no signs of foul play.

The Michigan chapter of Jeep Babes – a group of jeep enthusiasts with a passion for community involvement--couldn’t turn a blind eye to the little girl’s tragic change in circumstances. They organized a caravan of more than 60 jeeps in response. The column made the journey from Alger Saturday afternoon to the home in which Michelle is now living with her aunt, showing their love and support.

The ride proved an unforgettable experience for all involved. Jaime Fessler, the event’s organizer and a member of Jeep Babes spoke with ABC12 shortly after the event had concluded.

