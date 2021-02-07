Advertisement

Ron Weiser picked again to lead Michigan Republicans

The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.
The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - An Ann Arbor businessman has been elected leader of the Michigan Republican Party, taking the reins for a third time despite last-minute efforts to derail his candidacy.

The party says Ron Weiser and co-chair Meshawn Maddock got 66% of the vote during an online convention Saturday.

It’s the third time that Weiser has been chairman of the Michigan GOP. He replaces Laura Cox, who wasn’t going to run for reelection but changed her mind and accused Weiser of misconduct. Cox said Weiser paid a Macomb County activist $200,000 to stay out of the secretary of state race in 2018 when he last led the party. Weiser says the money given to Stan Grot was for legitimate party work.

