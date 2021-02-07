Advertisement

State Police: Man killed after explosion at baby shower

Troopers say a man died after an explosion at a baby shower in Genesee County.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State Police announced they were investigating a deadly explosion at a baby shower.

They said it happened Saturday night in Gaines Township when a small canon device was fired by a homeowner.

Troopers said it blew up, causing metal shrapnel to strike the garage where the shower was held, some vehicles, and a man standing nearby.

State police said the 26-year-old victim from Hartland was seriously injured and later died at the hospital.

