State Police: Man killed after explosion at baby shower

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State Police announced they were investigating a deadly explosion at a baby shower.

They said it happened Saturday night in Gaines Township when a small canon device was fired by a homeowner.

Troopers said it blew up, causing metal shrapnel to strike the garage where the shower was held, some vehicles, and a man standing nearby.

State police said the 26-year-old victim from Hartland was seriously injured and later died at the hospital.

