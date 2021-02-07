UK COVID-19 strain found in Kent County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new, extremely contagious strain of coronavirus has been reported in Kent County. Health officials made the announcement Sunday afternoon. This is the third Michigan county where the variant known as B.1.1.7. has been identified. The other cases were reported earlier this month in Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services notified the Kent County Health Department that the variant known as SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 has been confirmed in a Kent County resident.

This variant is concerning because it is approximately 50 percent more transmissible, leading to faster spread of the virus and potentially increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

“Fundamentally this is a race for the coverage of our population; a race that pits vaccination efforts against the transmission of infections,” says Dr. Adam London, KCHD Director. “While we work to minimize the impact of COVID-19 infections, the B.1.1.7 variant is giving the virus increased velocity.”

The KCHD is encouraging testing of individuals who have traveled out of Michigan in last 14 days, especially to areas in which the new variants are widely circulating.

The SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant is thought to have emerged in the United Kingdom and has since been detected in many countries and states. The MDHHS has identified 30 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Michigan. While most of these cases have been found in the southeast portion of the state, the recent confirmation of a case in Kalamazoo and now in Kent counties illustrates the fast-moving nature of the variant.

