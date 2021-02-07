Advertisement

UK COVID-19 strain found in Kent County

Third Michigan County hit by highly contagious variant
A new, extremely contagious strain of coronavirus has been reported in Kent County.
A new, extremely contagious strain of coronavirus has been reported in Kent County.(Terri Russell)
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new, extremely contagious strain of coronavirus has been reported in Kent County. Health officials made the announcement Sunday afternoon. This is the third Michigan county where the variant known as B.1.1.7. has been identified. The other cases were reported earlier this month in Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services notified the Kent County Health Department that the variant known as SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 has been confirmed in a Kent County resident.

This variant is concerning because it is approximately 50 percent more transmissible, leading to faster spread of the virus and potentially increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

“Fundamentally this is a race for the coverage of our population; a race that pits vaccination efforts against the transmission of infections,” says Dr. Adam London, KCHD Director. “While we work to minimize the impact of COVID-19 infections, the B.1.1.7 variant is giving the virus increased velocity.”

The KCHD is encouraging testing of individuals who have traveled out of Michigan in last 14 days, especially to areas in which the new variants are widely circulating.

The SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant is thought to have emerged in the United Kingdom and has since been detected in many countries and states. The MDHHS has identified 30 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Michigan. While most of these cases have been found in the southeast portion of the state, the recent confirmation of a case in Kalamazoo and now in Kent counties illustrates the fast-moving nature of the variant.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police patrol car.
Arenac County man facing 20 charges in sex abuse, child porn case
State Police investigate deadly explosion at baby shower in Genesee County
State Police: Man killed after explosion at baby shower
The events that led to Andy Katutz's death are now being looked at by the Attorney General.
Attorney General reviewing 2017 deadly Sanilac County crash at family’s request
Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office
Ogemaw County towing rift leads to allegations, MSP probe
1040 tax return.
Tax season: What you need to know about stimulus checks and unemployment benefits before you file

Latest News

Dr. Robert E. Anderson
Pilots say they, too, were molested by Univ. of Michigan doc
The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.
Ron Weiser picked again to lead Michigan Republicans
Detroit seeks to provide summer jobs for teens, young adults
State Police investigate deadly explosion at baby shower in Genesee County
State Police: Man killed after explosion at baby shower