77-year-old woman killed in weekend house fire near Vassar

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 77-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon when her house caught fire.

Firefighters from six departments responded to the 5000 block of Waterman Road in Tuscola County’s Vassar Township around 2:20 p.m. for reports that the house was filling with smoke and someone trapped inside.

The house was engulfed in flames when the first fire crews arrived. Firefighters went inside and pulled 77-year-old Marcia Fay Reil from the house, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Caro Post and MSP Fire Investigation Unit were working to determine what caused the fire on Monday.

