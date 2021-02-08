Attorney general warns of new rental assistance scam

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State and federal regulators are warning of a new scam targeting residents in rental housing.

Scammers claim they can offer residents assistance with their monthly rent payments, but they end up stealing personal and financial information. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office has not received reports of the scam yet, but the Federal Trade Commission issued a nationwide warning.

The coronavirus pandemic has left many residents unable to make lease payments. Federal and state orders currently prohibit evictions for nonpayment, but scammers are preying on residents anyway.

Scammers are requiring victims to provide personal financial information or pay money before receiving payment assistance.

“This pandemic has caused financial hardship for many Michiganders, and provided scammers with an opportunity to use that desperate set of circumstances to their advantage,” Nessel said. “Do not fall victim to their schemes. Always protect your personal and financial information unless you are absolutely certain it is being provided to a legitimate organization.”

She offered the following advice for deciding when to do business with companies offering assistance:

Never give out bank account, debit card, credit card or Social Security numbers without verifying the person’s identity.

Do thorough research on any organization that requests personal information or money.

Avoid companies that claim residents won’t have to pay rent or charge an up-front fee.

Anyone struggling to make rental payments should talk with their landlord or call 211 and ask about assistance programs. Michigan is receiving federal funding for the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which will offer help paying past-due rent and utilities.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority will manage the program when the Legislature approves spending the funds.

“Renters should avoid further financial risk by falling for scams. A legitimate program that can help is on the way,” said Kelly Rose, MSHDA chief housing solutions officer.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.