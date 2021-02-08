Attorney: Judge dismisses charges against Operation Haircut hairstylists

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The attorney representing six of seven hairstylists charged after Operation Haircut at the State Capitol last May says they no longer are facing criminal charges.

Attorney David Kallman said a Lansing judge dismissed all charges against the hairstylists on Monday. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office filed the charges after the Operation Haircut protest outside the Capitol building on May 20, 2020.

The hairstylists offered haircuts on the Capitol lawn in support of Owosso barber Karl Manke, who reopened his shop in violation of statewide coronavirus orders and faced criminal prosecution. Charges against Manke were dropped in October.

The Michigan Supreme Court invalidated the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used to order salons and barbershops to close last spring. But Kallman said the Attorney General’s Office declined to dismiss charges against hairstylists Danielle Ashcraft, Suzanne Dodoro, Londa Gatt, Angela Rigas, Brenda Root and Rachel Sheeran related to Operation Haircut.

“It is a relief that they no longer face the prospect of having a criminal record and potential jail time for merely exercising their right to peaceably speak out,” Kallman said. “If a person protests certain issues, the governor will ignore her own orders and walk with you. But if a person protests the governor, she will prosecute you and attempt to destroy your business.”

All seven of the hairstylists charged after Operation Haircut, along with Manke, still are facing administrative enforcement actions on their professional licenses. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs is considering further discipline against them.

