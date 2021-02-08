Advertisement

Cold air is here to stay. Some snow chances arrive as well.

Sub-zero lows.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Today a system in the higher levels of the atmosphere will help to bring us scattered light snow into the late night. Accumulations look to be around 1″ closer to the I-69 corridor, maybe half an inch near the bay, and less further north.

Today we’ll get a little sun between the clouds with highs in the mid and upper teens. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10mph, giving us wind chills in the single digits to around 10 degrees.

Tonight winds turn light as light snow moves in. It moves through quickly, and with some of our clouds breaking apart we’ll see temps back into the single digits.

Tomorrow we can look forward to more sunshine but highs will remain in the teens.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police investigate deadly explosion at baby shower in Genesee County
State Police: Man killed after explosion at baby shower
The scene of a cannon explosion in Gaines Twp.
Investigators identify victim of Genesee County baby shower cannon explosion, feet away from blast
Flint Township police asking public to help locate missing man.
Flint Township Police need help finding missing man
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
"Ride for Michelle"
“Ride for Michelle” draws dozens of jeeps in support of Bay City 9-year-old following death of parents, infant brother

Latest News

Cold air!
Cold air!
WJRT February 8th, 2021 Morning Weather
Staying cold
WJRT February 8th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT February 8th, 2021 Morning Weather
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin’s Weather Forecast