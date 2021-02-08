Detroit-area man accused of carjacking elderly Tuscola County resident

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit-area man has been arrested in connection with the carjacking of an elderly man in Tuscola County last Thursday.

The victim picked up a hitchhiker near the Hasco Road trailer park south of Vassar. The suspect asked the man to turn down a driveway near a barn, then pulled out a crowbar and ordered the elderly man to get out, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect took off in the victim’s 2009 Dodge Journey.

With help from the Detroit Police Department, the suspect and the stolen Dodge Journey were found downstate. A 30-year-old man from Macomb Township was arrested on several charges, including carjacking and unlawful imprisonment.

