Advertisement

Detroit-area man accused of carjacking elderly Tuscola County resident

Tuscola County Sheriff Department
Tuscola County Sheriff Department(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit-area man has been arrested in connection with the carjacking of an elderly man in Tuscola County last Thursday.

The victim picked up a hitchhiker near the Hasco Road trailer park south of Vassar. The suspect asked the man to turn down a driveway near a barn, then pulled out a crowbar and ordered the elderly man to get out, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect took off in the victim’s 2009 Dodge Journey.

With help from the Detroit Police Department, the suspect and the stolen Dodge Journey were found downstate. A 30-year-old man from Macomb Township was arrested on several charges, including carjacking and unlawful imprisonment.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police investigate deadly explosion at baby shower in Genesee County
State Police: Man killed after explosion at baby shower
The scene of a cannon explosion in Gaines Twp.
Investigators identify victim of Genesee County baby shower cannon explosion, feet away from blast
Flint Township police asking public to help locate missing man.
Flint Township Police need help finding missing man
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
"Ride for Michelle"
“Ride for Michelle” draws dozens of jeeps in support of Bay City 9-year-old following death of parents, infant brother

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Most Michigan health insurers will continue waiving all COVID-19 costs for patients
The new Tawas City Police Department is now operational.
New Tawas City Police Department begins operations
Meijer
Meijer expands COVID-19 vaccination slots in Michigan
Consumers Energy reported 918 customers lost power along U.S. 23 in Fenton Township.
Power line blocks U.S. 23 ramps, knocks out power to 900+ customers