Advertisement

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Gratiot County man

State police are looking for a missing man from Wheatland Township.
Richard Lee Wymer
Richard Lee Wymer(MSP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a Gratiot County man.

Troopers said 70-year-old Richard Lee Wymer left his home on 10th Avenue in Wheatland Township around 10 a.m. Sunday morning without his wallet, money or cell phone.

Wymer is described as 6-foot-2 and was last seen wearing a flannel coat, light brown stocking hat, blue jeans and green boots.

He drives a 2000 gray Chevrolet Suburban with a Harley Davidson decal on the rear window. Investigators said Wymer spent most of his life in Gratiot County and also has property in the Mancelona area.

Anyone with information on him was asked to call 911 immediately or the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant post at 989-773-5951.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police investigate deadly explosion at baby shower in Genesee County
State Police: Man killed after explosion at baby shower
The scene of a cannon explosion in Gaines Twp.
Investigators identify victim of Genesee County baby shower cannon explosion, feet away from blast
Flint Township police asking public to help locate missing man.
Flint Township Police need help finding missing man
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
"Ride for Michelle"
“Ride for Michelle” draws dozens of jeeps in support of Bay City 9-year-old following death of parents, infant brother

Latest News

Warm weather delays ice fishing season, winter activities
Michigan’s winter Free Fishing Weekend is Feb. 13 and 14
Fire truck
77-year-old woman killed in weekend house fire near Vassar
Fire burns up big Super Bowl sales for Shiawassee County restaurant
Fire burns up big Super Bowl sales for Shiawassee County restaurant
The manager of Union Station Smokehouse in Durand says thousands of dollars in sales were lost.
Fire burns up big Super Bowl sales for Shiawassee County restaurant