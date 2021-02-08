Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Gratiot County man

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a Gratiot County man.

Troopers said 70-year-old Richard Lee Wymer left his home on 10th Avenue in Wheatland Township around 10 a.m. Sunday morning without his wallet, money or cell phone.

Wymer is described as 6-foot-2 and was last seen wearing a flannel coat, light brown stocking hat, blue jeans and green boots.

He drives a 2000 gray Chevrolet Suburban with a Harley Davidson decal on the rear window. Investigators said Wymer spent most of his life in Gratiot County and also has property in the Mancelona area.

Anyone with information on him was asked to call 911 immediately or the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant post at 989-773-5951.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.