Fire burns up big Super Bowl sales for Shiawassee County restaurant

The manager of Union Station Smokehouse in Durand says thousands of dollars in sales were lost.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire burned up big Super Bowl sales for a restaurant in Shiawassee County.

The manager of Union Station Smokehouse in Durand said hundreds of wing orders were lost in the fire last Friday.

“Just in wings, we were looking to go over $1,500. It would have been a few thousand dollars worth of sales in one. It would have been huge for us just coming back from carryout only and just coming back from everything we’ve been through,” said Dave O’Bryant.

The restaurant had looked to use sales profits from the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day to get through the next few months.

Investigators had not yet determined what caused the fire.

The owner said he hoped to reopen the restaurant in the same location sometime this year.

