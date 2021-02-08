Flint Township Police need help finding missing man

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Township police are asking for help finding a missing 34-year-old man who they believe is in danger. Daniel Alan Vaughn was last seen at a home in the 1100 block of River Forest Drive in Flint Township on Thursday, February 4th.

Investigators say Vaughn left in a silver 2017 Ford Fusion and may have travelled to the Beecher or Mt. Morris area. He was last seen wearing a light gray Nike hoodie, dark jeans and tan Timberland boots.

Police are asking those with information on his whereabouts or anyone who had contact with Vaughn on the night of the 4th into the morning of the 5th to contact Detective Lopez or Detective Minto at the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

