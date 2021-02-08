Frigid weather delays temporary M-30 bridge at Edenville Dam

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Work on a temporary bridge over the Tobacco River at the partially collapsed Edenville Dam is pausing due to bitterly cold weather.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says contractors will take a break from building the bridge on Monday ahead of paving operations. MDOT says paving cannot happen with temperatures below 25 degrees, so the project will be on hold until weather warms up to that level.

As of Monday, crews have worked nights and weekends to assemble the temporary bridge and slid it into place over the river. Most of the remaining work involves paving the bridge and its approaches on both sides.

MDOT hopes crews can resume concrete paving next week and reopen M-30 in March.

“Unfortunately, we can’t make an exception to the paving operation with weather conditions this low, but we’re committed to moving forward quickly as soon as we have an indicator that temperatures are rising again,” said MDOT construction engineer Shaun Bates.

Water rushed out of Wixom Lake and completely washed out the M-30 bridge when the Edenville Dam partially collapsed on May 19, 2020. MDOT decided to replace it with the temporary bridge while officials assemble plans and funding for a permanent replacement in a few years.

Construction of the temporary bridge and its causeway started Dec. 3. The bridge has 230 feet of prefabricated steel components, which can be stored and moved to another site after the permanent M-30 bridge opens.

