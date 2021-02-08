Hamilton Community Health Network CEO looks to reassure Black Americans distrustful of COVID vaccine

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(02/08/21)-As we make strides to vaccinate people against COVID-19-- the virus continues to disproportionately affect and kill Black people -- compared to their white counterparts.

And that may not change anytime soon.

”There is a fear because of past history. But I think we have to overcome that fear,”

Many believe that distrust-- is what’s driving a large number of Black people away from the COVID-19 vaccine.

History that began in 1932 with the decades long Tuskegee study-- when Black men were recruited by the government to track the course of syphilis, with the promise of free medical care-- but instead, were given placebos and left untreated. It caused the death of many of the participants.

Clarence Pierce, CEO at Hamilton Community Health Network in Genesee County, knows getting over that distrust is an uphill battle- but one we have to climb in the fight against COVID-19.

“This disease is so debilitating, and has really hurt our community, black and brown people in quite significant way so we have to find a way to get people are reassured that you can get the bags seen and not have to worry,” Pierce said.

But the numbers so far, are not in Black Americans favor.

A recent survey by Consumer Reports showed 42 percent of Black Americans say they were “not too likely” or “not at all likely” to get the vaccine.

That’s compared to 33 percent of Hispanics and 31 percent of whites.

Another recent survey, from the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, suggests that Black women and younger Blacks may be unlikely to get vaccinated.

It found that only 38 percent of Blacks ages 18 to 44 said they plan to get vaccinated, compared with 68 percent of those 60 and older.

Pierce-- who received his second dose of the vaccine last week- said community leaders, healthcare professionals, and partners must step up efforts to reach out, and provide as much information as possible, to reassure people.

“Let’s try to get this thing behind this as soon as we can,” he said.

Despite outreach efforts -- so far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says just 5 percent of vaccine doses have gone to Black Americans.

