JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The coldest air of the season made a move into the region late last week, and last night was the first night both Flint and Saginaw reported sub-zero temperatures.  There will be a few more shots at sub-zero readings during the next week, because the arctic air isn’t going anywhere for a while.  Tonight, there is a chance for a light accumulation of very light, fluffy snow.  In general, the farther south you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the more flakes you will see fly.

The next few days will be relatively quiet.  Tuesday will be partly sunny during the afternoon, while Wednesday will feature a little more cloud cover.  High temperatures each day will be in the upper teens.  Our “normal” high is now 31-degrees.  We should see some sunshine for Thursday and Friday too, but there will also be a chance of seeing some flurries fly as winds will be blowing in off of Lake Huron.  High temperatures will remain in the middle, to upper teens.

More cloud cover will return for the weekend, and there will be a better chance of seeing a little bit of snow.  Saturday will be overcast for the most part, and a very light snow or some snow showers will be possible.  For Sunday, the best chance of snow showers will come early in the day.  Right now, I am expecting the clouds to break up a little bit for Sunday afternoon.  As the clouds break-up, winds will be straight in from the north, so temperatures will retreat into the lower, to middle teens. - JR

