Meijer expands COVID-19 vaccination slots in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Meijer is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations across Michigan this week, with plans to administer up to 25,000 doses to people age 65 and older by week’s end.

Monday’s announcement comes more than three weeks after the retailer began immunizations at a limited number of its pharmacies. Meijer reports administering more than 20,000 doses in Michigan and 10,000 doses in other states since its first clinic on Jan. 15, primarily to seniors.

Some Meijer stores have administered 1,200 doses in a single day.

“We are very proud of the role our stores and pharmacies continue to play in this massive effort to vaccinate people against COVID-19,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “As a pharmacy partner to both the State of Michigan and the federal government, we have been able to receive vaccines and quickly administer doses to thousands of people in our communities, usually within 72 hours.”

Meijer is not releasing which stores have vaccines, saying registered customers will be contacted with an appointment window.

“I’m extremely proud of the amazing work our store and pharmacy teams have done to create a quick and efficient process for our vaccine clinics,” said Jason Beauch, Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy. “The importance of these clinics is not lost on our team members and patients – it’s a very emotional experience for everyone involved.”

To register, patients can text COVID to 75049, go to the Meijer website or ask a Meijer pharmacy employee to get added to the list. Meijer is accepting registration from anyone interested in receiving the vaccine and will dispense doses as guidelines allow for more groups.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.