Michigan’s winter Free Fishing Weekend is Feb. 13 and 14

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Valentines date on the ice or in a Michigan State Park will be free this year.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering the first of two annual free fishing weekends on Feb. 13 and 14. That means anyone fishing or ice fishing won’t need a license.

Residents and out-of-state visitors can fish on both inland and the Great Lakes waters for all species of fish. Other fishing rules remain in effect, such as fish size and the number of fish to keep.

In addition to free fishing, admission to Michigan state parks and recreation areas also will be free. However, admission charges will still apply to some attractions in the parks.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the winter Free Fishing Weekend is the most popular because anyone can get on a frozen lake without a boat. The DNR has websites offering fishing tips and ice safety advice for anglers of all experience levels.

