Most Michigan health insurers will continue waiving all COVID-19 costs for patients

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Most Michigan health insurers have agreed to continue waiving all out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing, vaccination and treatment.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services announced deals on Monday with companies covering 92% of the health insurance market statewide. Each company agreed not to charge consumers any copays, deductibles or coinsurance for COVID-19 services.

Services include primary care doctor visits, diagnostic testing, emergency room visits, ambulance services, medications and vaccines related to COVID-19 illnesses.

“As we continue working to combat this global pandemic and save lives, the very last thing that Michiganders should have to worry about is whether their health insurance will cover the costs of their care,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I’m pleased that these agreements with health insurers will be extended to ensure Michigan residents everywhere can equitably access COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations as we work together to end this pandemic.”

Federal law requires insurers to cover coronavirus testing and vaccines for free through April 21, but they can pass some costs for treatments and medications to consumers.

Health insurers initially reached cost-saving agreements with state regulators last year to absorb all costs and those were extended for the following terms:

Aetna until Feb. 28.

Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Care Network until March 31.

HAP Alliance Plan until March 31.

McLaren Health Plan until March 31.

Meridian Health Plan until April 21.

Molina Healthcare Michigan until March 31.

Oscar until March 31.

Physicians Health Plan until June 30.

Priority Health until March 31.

“Protecting Michiganders’ health and financial wellness during this pandemic continues to be our top priority, and I am grateful that so many of Michigan’s health insurers have agreed to continue to do their part,” said Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox.

Humana, Paramount and United health insurance plans are not covered under the state agreement. Customers with those plans should check with their insurer for information about copays and other out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 care.

