New Tawas City Police Department begins operations

TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A new police department has begun its operations in Tawas City after the city council voted to create the department in November.

The Tawas City Police Department began taking calls for service on January 18 after months of getting the new department set up. It was created after the cities of Tawas City and East Tawas decided to break up its joint police force called the Tawas Police Authority (TPA).

TPA had been around since the early 1990s but in late November of last year, city council in Tawas City decided to go another way and set up its own department with East Tawas following suit.

New Tawas City police chief, Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz, said that the two cities disagreed on how the community should be policed.

“Tawas City was wanting to have their own coverage,” he said. “Wanted to have more cars on the roads… Leading towards a 24/7 operation versus the part-time police department. As well as, we want to handle our calls locally and the city wants us to if a call comes in, they want us to handle it.”

Klosowski-Lorenz was hired by the city in December. He said the department consists of two full-time officers and two part-time officers.

“We have a lot of experience at our department, which is something we pride ourselves on,” Klosowski-Lorenz said. “I have 17 years as a police officer. Our two full timers came from the Tawas Police Authority. They both have a little over three years on the job. Our part timers, one of them is a retired city of Saginaw police officer after 25 years and the other one is our newly retired sheriff, Allan MacGregor. They came on board and have a great wealth of knowledge and we’re excited to have them with us.”

The Tawas City Police Department will help protect the city’s 1,800 residents. Klosowski-Lorenz said it will also offer mutual assistance to nearby agencies when needed.

As chief, Klosowski-Lorenz said that he wants to make the department as community-based as possible. He said that making officers more visible in the city and at community events will help with that. He also said that he wants the community to know that their door is always open.

“We’re here for them,” he said. “We’re a very diverse police department and we want the community to know that we’re very focused on them.”

The new department is equipped with two new police cars with another on the way. Klosowski-Lorenz said that officers will also have top-of-the-line equipment.

In the future, Klosowski-Lorenz said he hopes to see the police department expand. He said that the city is planning on building a new police station soon. Right now, it is located at the former Tawas chamber of commerce building off of U.S. 23.

East Tawas is said to be in the process of creating its own police department as well.

