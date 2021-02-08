Power line blocks U.S. 23 ramps, knocks out power to 900+ customers

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 900 Consumers Energy customers lost power when an electric line fell onto the U.S. 23 interchange at North Road.

The power outage was reported around 12:30 p.m. The Fenton Township Fire Department blocked the exit ramps from U.S. 23 to North Road while waiting for Consumers Energy to take care of the issue.

The outage was affected 918 homes and businesses along U.S. 23 north of Silver Lake Road.

