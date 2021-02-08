Advertisement

Staying cold

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
It’s a cold start to the day and we’re staying on the cold side through the week! As multiple troughs move through we’ll see chances for scattered light snow.

Today a system in the higher levels of the atmosphere will help to bring us scattered light snow into the late night. Accumulations look to be around 1″ closer to the I-69 corridor, maybe half an inch near the bay, and less further north.

Today we’ll get a little sun between the clouds with highs in the mid and upper teens. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10mph, giving us wind chills in the single digits to around 10 degrees.

Tonight winds turn light as light snow moves in. It moves through quickly, and with some of our clouds breaking apart we’ll see temps back into the single digits.

Tomorrow we can look forward to more sunshine but highs will remain in the teens.

