Ice fisherman optimistic about ice fishing season as ice coverage continues to grow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Ice coverage on the Great Lakes has continued to grow the last several days and that has ice fishermen excited.

As of Tuesday, total ice coverage on the Great Lakes was at 18.7%, according to the National Ice Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

After last year’s lackluster year for ice fishing, many Mid-Michigan ice fishermen are excited to see the ice grow. That includes Martin Szeliga, also known as the “Airborne Angler.”

Szeliga is well known in the area for providing views of the ice on the Saginaw Bay from up in the air. Last winter, ABC12 was able to take a flight with Szeliga to capture some of the images of the ice from above.

This year, Szeliga has continued this project and he said slowly but surely, ice continues to grow.

“I think the stars are finally starting to align,” he said. “We’ve got cold temps, calm winds, and you know, that’s what you need for the setup.”

Szeliga said he has taken flights this year and has done some ice fishing himself.

“I was able to get there [Saginaw Bay] on foot last night and the newest ice I found was about two and a half inches thick,” he said. “So, I’m sure it made some more and it will continue.”

Ice on the Great Lakes has been slow to form because of a warm start to the winter. Szeliga said that recent storms with strong winds have also complicated efforts.

“We’ve had pretty tough conditions in January,” he said. “We had some ice then we had a warm up, we lost it. Then we set up again, then we had a large storm come through last weekend with those very strong, we had a northeast wind one day that pushed water onto the ice and then a really strong southwest wind that pushed it back out.”

Szeliga operates The Airborne Angler Facebook page and website and he is grateful for all of the support he has gotten. He said he will continue to provide updates through the rest of the ice fishing season.

“I want to stay dry, I want my friends to stay dry,” Szeliga said. “We’ve had some close calls, we’ve had a few sleds go down in the early part of the season but we didn’t lose anyone that I know of so I’m extremely grateful for that.”

Szeliga also said he is cautiously optimistic about the rest of this ice fishing season.

“I’m hoping the last few weeks, we’ll have some good ice fishing all over but we’re in a race against spring so that remains to be seen,” he added.

For anyone looking to do some ice fishing, Szeliga recommended taking a professional guide out on to the ice and to always go in groups.

For a look at current ice conditions, click here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.