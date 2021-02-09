Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing child in Ohio

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for missing Alpha Kamara.
Authorities issued an Amber Alert for missing Alpha Kamara.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-month-old boy out of Columbus.

Authorities say Alpha Kamara was inside a vehicle that was stolen around 8:24 a.m. Tuesday. The Black male child was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt that says “My Little Cutie” and navy pants.

The vehicle is a maroon 2008 Acura MDX, Ohio license plate JBF7637.

The suspect is unknown, and no physical description was given by authorities.

Call 911 if you see the vehicle, child, or suspect.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
The scene of a cannon explosion in Gaines Twp.
Investigators identify victim of Genesee County baby shower cannon explosion, feet away from blast
Richard Lee Wymer
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Mecosta County man
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Vulgar word with Biden’s name on flag in Bay County draws complaints
Meijer
Meijer expands COVID-19 vaccination slots in Michigan

Latest News

Vassar under boil water advisory after water main break Tuesday
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Gov. Whitmer planning press conference on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon
Saginaw County Sheriff's Office
I-675 crash claims life of 50-year-old Harbor Beach man
The Bay City St. Patrick's Day parade is canceled for a second consecutive year.
Bay City cancels annual St. Patrick’s Day parade due to COVID-19 concerns