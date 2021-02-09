Amber Alert issued for missing child in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-month-old boy out of Columbus.

Authorities say Alpha Kamara was inside a vehicle that was stolen around 8:24 a.m. Tuesday. The Black male child was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt that says “My Little Cutie” and navy pants.

The vehicle is a maroon 2008 Acura MDX, Ohio license plate JBF7637.

The suspect is unknown, and no physical description was given by authorities.

Call 911 if you see the vehicle, child, or suspect.

