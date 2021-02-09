Advertisement

Bay City cancels annual St. Patrick’s Day parade due to COVID-19 concerns

The Bay City St. Patrick's Day parade is canceled for a second consecutive year.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - St. Patrick’s Day won’t be the same in Bay City this year.

The city’s annual parade on Center Avenue has been canceled for a second year due to COVID-19 concerns. Organizers hope to bring back the tradition in 2022, said Parade Association President Tom Newsham.

“We are very mindful of keeping everyone safe,” Newsham said. “People come from all over, not just Bay City, to watch the parade. Some families have reunions on parade day and family members travel across the United States and even from Canada to come ‘home’ to Bay City.”

Bay City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade tradition dates back to 1955. More than 10,000 people attended the first parade to watch 40 organizations march from Center Avenue and Monroe Street to city hall.

The parade has grown into a statewide event with more than 120 entries for the 2020 event, which was canceled when the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan.

