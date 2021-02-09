Advertisement

Bea’s Bakery in Owosso expanding to include second location in Durand

By Mark Bullion
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Bea’s Bakery in Owosso has announced they’re expanding to include a second location in Durand on N. Saginaw Street beginning in April.

“Our community has really this past year banded together to support small businesses, and we are the benefits of that and thankfully we have some donuts and treats that everyone loves, said owner Zac Degood.

All those triangles, donuts, scones, muffins and more will still be made in Owosso, but taken to the new location called Lance’s Bakery on N. Saginaw Street in Durand.

“It started a little while ago where some community members in Durand city council and chamber had said they were looking to have a bakery in their area, it just seemed like a really smart move,” Degood said.

Bea’s Bakery has weathered several shutdowns including almost a year ago when Governor Whitmer issued the stay home stay safe order, which closed their doors for several months.

They’ve also had a couple short term shutdowns because several employees were exposed to people who were positive for COVID-19.

But it’s not every day you hear of a mom and pop shop in a pandemic, announce they’re expanding.

“The people that own small businesses in communities are their neighbors, their friends, their family and these businesses are their lifestyle, their everything to them.” he said.

