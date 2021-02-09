Advertisement

Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce offers gift card matching program

(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce is launching a new program to reward shoppers for visiting small businesses.

The program is thanks to a $25,000 donation from Consumers Energy.

Under the program, anyone who orders a $10 gift card from participating businesses will receive a second $10 gift card at no charge. The maximum amount that can be doubled is $100.

See the chamber’s website for a list of participating businesses and links to order gift cards.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
The scene of a cannon explosion in Gaines Twp.
Investigators identify victim of Genesee County baby shower cannon explosion, feet away from blast
Richard Lee Wymer
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Mecosta County man
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Vulgar word with Biden’s name on flag in Bay County draws complaints
Meijer
Meijer expands COVID-19 vaccination slots in Michigan

Latest News

27-year-old Keyanna Pope, & her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenyatta Gardner
Prosecutor: Flint mom, boyfriend severely burned toddler over potty training accident
Pictured is ice stacked up near the shore of Tawas Bay in Tawas City, Michigan.
Ice fisherman optimistic about ice fishing season as ice coverage continues to grow
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer opposed to limits on her COVID-19 authority in Republican spending plan
Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Senate Republicans unveil Michigan’s fourth billion-dollar COVID-19 relief plan