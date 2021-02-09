Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce offers gift card matching program
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce is launching a new program to reward shoppers for visiting small businesses.
The program is thanks to a $25,000 donation from Consumers Energy.
Under the program, anyone who orders a $10 gift card from participating businesses will receive a second $10 gift card at no charge. The maximum amount that can be doubled is $100.
See the chamber’s website for a list of participating businesses and links to order gift cards.
