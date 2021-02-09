Flint Councilman says anonymous caller repeatedly threatened to kill his family

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/9/2021) - A mid-Michigan City leader said he’s repeatedly received phone calls threatening his life.

Flint Councilman Maurice Davis says it’s been happening for about a week now.

“A very calm, eerie call,” he explained. “And, he said not only am I going to kill you, I’m gonna kill your wife.”

Flint’s Police Chief confirms a police report has been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

Davis said the first phone call threatening his life came in last Wednesday night, Feb 3. He’s received about a dozen more since then.

Davis believes the same person even tried to call him again after Monday night’s council meeting, but this time they hid their caller ID.

“The ignorance,” Davis sighed. “What’s making me mad is we can’t use this at this time.”

The Councilman believes this all stemmed from the special City Council Meeting last Tuesday on public safety. At it, he said one of his fellow council members proposed moving one million dollars to the Flint Police Department budget.

Davis said the first threatening call mentioned that. He explained, “I was just threatened that I better approve it, else I’d be killed if it didn’t happen; and, I had three days to live.”

Davis said the anonymous caller didn’t hide his number any of the times he called, besides potentially last night. He shared he spoke with the man each time for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Davis added the man has brought up his recall and his previous support for Donald Trump. Because Davis is a registered Democrat, his vote for the former President in the 2020 election upset many in the Flint community.

Davis said he records every conversation, so he was able to hand over those recordings and the person’s number to the police chief as evidence.

A police report has been filed and the Flint Police Chief confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

Davis is hopeful the person will be caught and prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”

“For that to happen as an elected official is very disheartening,” he said. “And the rhetoric that’s spewing around the community, you know, certain residents continually want to feed the fuel of divisiveness, and craziness in this community, that should not do that in this climate; but they continue to do it.”

