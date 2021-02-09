Furnace installers busy as temperatures head downward

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Bitterly cold temperatures are keeping heating and cooling companies across Mid-Michigan very busy this month.

From service calls and repairs to new furnace installations, homeowners are at the mercy of these companies to do what’s needed to keep the heat on. With temperatures falling to single digits in the mornings, it doesn’t take long for frigid air to take over inside if a furnace stops working.

”When it gets this cold, the furnaces are working harder and working longer,” said Blessing Plumbing and Heating Service Manager John Davis. “A furnace that might have been operating OK or just on the edge of having a problem, this would tend to push it into having a no-heat situation.”

Nobody wants that. But unfortunately, it’s a problem that happens each and every year when bitter cold temperatures take hold across Mid-Michigan.

Davis said his crews have been busy this weekend, today and likely for at least the next week. One of the most common situations his technicians see are homeowners not keeping up with annual maintenance on furnaces.

This is a simple service call that might cost $100 to $200. A service technician will check for any issues with motors or sensors and can identify problems -- oftentimes ahead of time, so that service call doesn’t turn into a several thousand dollar expense later in the winter.

Technicians also can check for any cracks or holes in the furnace’s heat exchanger, which could allow carbon monoxide or other potentially lethal gases to enter a home. Every home should be outfitted with carbon monoxide detectors on every floor.

Davis said changing furnace filters also is crucial so the furnace doesn’t work harder and drive up utility bills. He also advises homeowners to make sure their furnace exhaust and intake vents remain clear of snow.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.