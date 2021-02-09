Gov. Whitmer planning press conference on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan’s top doctor are offering an update on the state’s COVID-19 response Tuesday afternoon.

Whitmer is joining Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun to discuss updates on the coronavirus at 1:30 p.m. from Lansing. ABC12 will air the press conference on Facebook.

The press conference comes on the day after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is allowing contact sports like basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer to resume.

The only remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan are capacity limits for bars and restaurants, gathering limits for indoor events and a ban on facilities that encourage close personal contact like night clubs and water parks.

None of the high school seasons in basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer had started before this week. The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the following schedules for those four sports this winter:

Boys and girls basketball start regular season games on Monday and playoffs on March 22 and 23. State finals will be April 9 and 10.

Competitive cheer starts competitions on Friday with districts on March 17 and state finals on March 26 and 27.

Hockey regular season games start Monday and playoffs start March 15 with the state finals on March 27.

Wrestling matches start on Friday with districts March 17 and individual state finals on April 2 and 3.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is requiring athletes in those sports to wear a face covering at practices and competitions. They also must maintain 6 feet of social distancing when they are not actively engaged in playing.

Other COVID-19 recommendations for contact sports include:

Wash hands frequently and cover coughs and sneezes.

Do not share items that are difficult to clean, sanitize or disinfect like towels and gear. Each athlete also should bring their own food and drinks.

Avoid handshakes, hugs, fist bumps, high fives and celebrations with other athletes.

Practice and play should happen outdoors whenever possible and reduce contact between athletes. Increase air circulation for indoor events by opening windows and doors.

Avoid weight rooms and small spaces with poor ventilation.

Minimize travel to other communities or regions and limit the use of shared transportation, such as carpools and buses.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.