I-675 crash claims life of 50-year-old Harbor Beach man

Saginaw County Sheriff's Office
Saginaw County Sheriff's Office(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 50-year-old Harbor Beach man died in a crash on I-675 in Saginaw on Monday evening.

Police say the Harbor Beach man was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound when he stopped in the right lane of travel near North Michigan Avenue. A 24-year-old Midland man driving a 1999 Chevrolet Trailblazer hit him from behind, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The Harbor Beach man died at the scene. Investigators did not say whether the Midland man suffered any injuries in the crash.

Police were still investigating the crash Tuesday morning.

