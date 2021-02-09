Increases in Michigan COVID-19 cases hit new four-month lows

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The weekend increases of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan slowed to levels not seen since before the fall surge from late October to mid-December.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,018 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday, which is the lowest single-day total since Oct. 6, and 1,769 combined for Sunday and Monday. The combined Sunday and Monday total is the lowest since Oct. 4 and 5.

The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 569,417. Just over 8,100 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 1,159 per day, which is 300 fewer than last week’s daily average.

State health officials reported 11 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 14,905.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan reached 498495 on Saturday, which is an increase of 16,694 from last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers COVID-19 patients recovered if they have survived 30 days past the onset of symptoms.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped as normal to more than 19,600 on Saturday and 32,200 on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests remained below 5% for the past seven days, settling at 4.95% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 continued falling over the weekend. As of Monday, 1,198 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 178 from a week ago. Of those, 1,082 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also dropped significantly over the past week. Michigan hospitals are treating 294 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 163 of them are on ventilators. Since Feb. 1, there are 42 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and seven fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 978,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1.043 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 1.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 21,176 cases and 680 deaths, which is an increase of 75 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 14,781 cases, 477 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 103 cases and four deaths.

Arenac, 653 cases, 24 deaths and 486 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases and one death.

Bay, 6,919 cases, 262 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 35 cases and four deaths.

Clare, 1,362 cases, 68 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

Gladwin, 1,221 cases, 39 deaths and 930 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gratiot, 2,423 cases and 92 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Huron, 1,572 cases, 51 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Iosco, 1,113 cases, 58 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 3,472 cases, 70 deaths and 2,923 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 4,139 cases, 115 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases and one death.

Midland, 4,277 cases, 58 deaths and 4,068 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases, two deaths and 120 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 931 cases, 31 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 313 cases, 18 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 982 cases, 31 deaths and 774 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Sanilac, 1,741 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,457 cases, 73 deaths and 2,712 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Tuscola, 2,732 cases, 121 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases and three deaths.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.