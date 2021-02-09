Large donation to bring business to local restaurants

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

As the push to get people vaccinated widens there’s still some hesitation when it comes to dining indoors. But there’s a new program in Genesee County aimed at getting people to eat local.

Chief Operating Officer at the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce, Kristina Johnston says it’s all possible after a $25,000 donation from Consumers Energy.

“It is designed to help spur consumer spending at local restaurants who have been impacted obviously very significantly by the coronavirus,” said Johnston.

The chamber divided the donation to 23 restaurants in the area starting a brand new program called ‘Our Town Gift Card Match Program.’

“We are aiming to infuse some dollars for consumers to go purchase gift cards that would be matched dollar for dollar up to $100 for them to spend at those restaurants,” added Johnston.

Local restaurants like Italia Gardens say it didn’t take long for them to jump on board with the chamber and introduce this new program to its customers.

“It took us about two minutes to decide that we wanted to partake in this program for us we limited the purchase to $10. So we match it with a $10 gift certificate. But after one day at all three of our locations that are taken them. We’ve probably sold more than half of them, but there are some that are still available,” said Don Haley, owner of Italia Gardens Restaurant.

The 23 restaurants who are on the ‘Our Town’ program are members of the chamber. So far 4 of the restaurants listed have sold all of their gift cards.

Hoffman’s Deco Deli & Café on Saginaw Street says they only have a couple gift cards left but say they feel appreciated by the support of the community.

“We appreciate Consumers Energy for everything they’ve done for us and for the community. Giving back, any little bit helps,” said Heath Hoffman, owner of Hoffman’s Deco Deli & Café.

“That means a lot that seeing the community come together to, to make us through what we’re going through. It really does,” added Hoffman.

The program will last until all the funds are used up.

