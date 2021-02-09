Advertisement

Male polar bear kills female polar bear at Detroit Zoo

The male, Nuka, was attempting to mate when he killed Anana
The female polar bear, who arrived from the Cincinnati Zoo in late January, joins 15-year-old...
The female polar bear, who arrived from the Cincinnati Zoo in late January, joins 15-year-old male Nuka and 7-year-old female Suka in the Arctic Ring of Life. (Source Detroit Zoo)(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) - Officials say a male polar bear killed a 20-year-old female polar bear at the Detroit Zoo when he attempted to mate.

The zoo says 16-year-old Nuka killed Anana on Monday after being apart for several months. Scott Carter, the zoo’s life sciences officer, says the death was “completely unexpected.”

The zoo says Nuka has lived at the zoo since 2011 and bred with other female bears without harmful behavior. Anana arrived at the zoo in suburban Detroit in January 2020 and was introduced to Nuka a few months later.

The zoo says the mating program “is vital to sustaining this endangered species.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
The scene of a cannon explosion in Gaines Twp.
Investigators identify victim of Genesee County baby shower cannon explosion, feet away from blast
Richard Lee Wymer
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Mecosta County man
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Vulgar word with Biden’s name on flag in Bay County draws complaints
Meijer
Meijer expands COVID-19 vaccination slots in Michigan

Latest News

MSP: Van hits train in Tuscola County
State Police: Speeding van crashes into train
DaMarieus Howard died after a double shooting at Fenton Road and 12th Street in Flint. Police...
Reward offered for information about deadly shooting on Fenton Road
Vassar under boil water advisory after water main break Tuesday
Authorities issued an Amber Alert for missing Alpha Kamara.
Missing child found in Ohio after Amber Alert issued