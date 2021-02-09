Michigan reports first daily COVID-19 increase under 1,000 in four months

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time in four months, Michigan reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for a single day.

Oct. 6 was the last daily increase in cases below 1,000 in Michigan. The 563 new cases of the illness reported statewide Tuesday are the lowest daily increase since Sept. 22 -- a streak of 142 days with more than 600 new cases.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 569,980 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. State health officials reported 60 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 14,965.

Thirty-one of the deaths reported Tuesday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped to the second lowest level in five months Monday with just over 17,800 tests completed. The percentage of positive dropped to 4.15% on Monday, which is the eight consecutive day below 5%.

State health officials consider COVID-19 spread contained and localized when the percentage of positive tests drops below 3%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 continued falling Tuesday. There were 1,162 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 36 from Monday. Of those, 1,041 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased slightly on Tuesday while the number of patients on ventilators also dropped. Michigan hospitals are treating 299 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 149 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are five more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 14 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 2.022 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 978,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1.043 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 1.34 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 21,182 cases and 682 deaths, which is an increase of six cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 14,788 cases, 477 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of seven cases.

Arenac, 653 cases, 24 deaths and 486 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 6,917 cases, 263 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of one death.

Clare, 1,365 cases, 68 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gladwin, 1,223 cases, 39 deaths and 930 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Gratiot, 2,422 cases and 93 deaths, which is an increase of one death.

Huron, 1,574 cases, 52 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

Iosco, 1,116 cases, 58 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and three deaths.

Isabella, 3,474 cases, 70 deaths and 2,923 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Lapeer, 4,147 cases, 115 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Midland, 4,281 cases, 58 deaths and 4,068 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Ogemaw, 936 cases, 32 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

Oscoda, 316 cases, 18 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 982 cases, 31 deaths and 774 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 1,747 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Shiawassee, 3,461 cases, 73 deaths and 2,712 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Tuscola, 2,735 cases, 121 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

