Multiple people shot at a Minnesota clinic

Police say multiple people have been shot at a clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, northwest of...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, northwest of Minneapolis.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say someone has shot multiple people at a clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota.

The shooting happened Tuesday at the Allina Clinic in the city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press. She said there were multiple victims.

