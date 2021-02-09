Pandemic forces cancellation of Bay City St. Patrick’s Day parade again

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Parade for the second year in the row.

“In the last two weeks we were starting to get several phone calls a day whether we are going to do it,” says parade president Tom Newsham.

He says it was an easier decision to cancel this year’s event.

Last year, it was cancelled two days before the scheduled parade, when coronavirus case numbers were just starting to pop up in the state.

Newsham says the state still has restrictions for large gatherings, the virus is still here, so the March 21st event has been called off. Getting insurance for the parade was another issue.

“The insurance companies are not doing event insurance at this time,” says Newsham.

“Even though I would love to see the parade again and love to run in the race, its probably the best decision overall this year,” says Bay County Health Department public health officer Joel Strasz.

Strasz says the health department wasn’t consulted on the decision, but he agrees with it.

“One of the concerns we have is with the new variants, specifically the U.K. variant,” he says.

Strasz was also hoping to have more people vaccinated in the region before the parade.

“We are not able to provide as much as vaccine, we are set up to ramp it up, but when you are only getting a thousand doses for first doses every week, its a slow rollout,” says Strasz.

He’s hoping that will change soon, with new vaccines expected to be available in the coming weeks.

As far as the parade goes, Newsham says a virtual parade is being put together for March 17th.

When last year’s parade was cancelled, Newsham told us then he was looking forward to the next year.

“It will be March 21, 2021,” Newsham said in March 2020.

One year later, the pandemic continues, but again, there’s always next year.

“Now we can get ready for March 20th, 2022,” says Newsham.

The Bay Area Runner’s Club St. Patrick’s Day Races will be held in a virtual format this year..

