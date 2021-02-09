Police and loved ones continue searching for 34-year-old Flint Township man

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The search continues for a 34-year-old man from Flint Township.

Daniel Alan Vaughn was reported missing Sunday night, and police put out a report, asking for the public’s help to find him.

His family is not just looking in Flint Township. They’re also searching the Mount Morris and Beecher area, and they’re worried because they believe he is in danger.

”He grew up around Beecher. My mother lived in Beecher, so he had a lot of friends that he knew,” Vaughn’s sister, Cheasha Hughes said.

Hughes says her brother he’s frequently in Beecher, but he lives with his girlfriend, Ayana Grady and their five-year-old daughter in Flint Township.

That’s where Grady says she last saw him.

“I was upstairs. We fell asleep, and last I heard, he was downstairs playing the game, and that was the last time I seen him until I woke up at 2:00 in the morning and noticed that he wasn’t there,” Grady said.

Playing video games definitely was nothing out of the norm but not being home in the middle of the night raised a huge red flag.

”I’m scared. I’m nervous. I don’t know what’s going on or where he could be at,” Grady said.

Grady was worried because there was also a snowstorm that night, and when he didn’t answer calls or texts, she immediately reached out to his sisters.

”It’s really worrying us. We don’t know really what to think,” Hughes said.

Police say Vaughn is in danger, and since his family and friends haven’t heard from him in days, they believe he’s in danger too.

“If they’ve done something to him, let us be able to find him to get closure. It’s heartbreaking looking for your loved one, and you don’t know where to go,” Hughes said.

Police say he was last seen wearing a light gray Nike hoodie, dark jeans and tan Timberland boots.

If you have information on his whereabouts or were in contact with Vaughn on Thursday night or Friday morning, contact the Flint Township Police Department at (810)-600-3250 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) or go to www.crimestoppersoffint.com.

