Reward offered for information about deadly shooting on Fenton Road

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is available for information leading investigators to the suspect involved in a deadly double shooting on Fenton Road in Flint last month.

The shooting was reported around 6:15 p.m. Jan. 26 at the intersection of Fenton Road and 12th Street. Ambulances rushed 28-year-old DaMarieus Howard and a 24-year-old woman to Hurley Medical Center, according to the Flint Police Department.

Howard was pronounced dead at the hospital that evening and the woman was listed in critical condition.

Investigators are looking for a gray or silver Toyota Corolla, which the suspect was driving. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the suspect.

Anyone with information on the shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

