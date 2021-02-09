Saginaw County Health Dept. to mass COVID vaccination clinic

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT)-(02/09/21)-It’s a massive undertaking-- to vaccinate a thousand people in Saginaw County in one day against the coronavirus.

“Obviously we’ve been doing clinics every single day since we’ve had the vaccine. But the application is, you know, been small,” said Saginaw County Health Officer, Christina Harrington.

This Thursday, the county will hold a mass vaccination drive-thru clinic at the Dow Event Center.

“Now that we’ve received a larger allocation of doses of the Pfizer product we’re excited to be able to offer sort of this really big mass clinic,” Harrington said.

She says a shift in state allocations from hospitals to health departments is why they are able ramp up efforts to vaccinate people in the county.

“So the state now because one one a is nearly complete that there’s been a shift in the allocation. And so now local health departments are getting more of the vaccine because it is our job to be the community vaccinators as I mentioned, so. So hospitals have gotten a little bit less so it’s not really that we’re seeing more doses coming into the county. It’s just a shift and where those doses are going,” she said.

Harrington explains how it work. “It will be strictly drive thru everyone will stay in their cars, and they’ll be able to drive right onto the arena floor, we’re going to have our I think 24 vaccination stations. It’s going to be manned by health department staff, the Michigan National Guard and CMU College of Medicine, students and faculty.”

The clinic is from 9-4 and is for those age 80 and older and those who have already registered with the county.

If you don’t have an appointment, Harrington says you will NOT be vaccinated.

“Folks just need to know we’ll be checking for appointment. When the cars pull in and so that they do have to have an appointment or else we’re going to have to turn them away because that dose would then be scheduled for someone else that day,” Harrington said

