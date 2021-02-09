Advertisement

Saginaw County Health Dept. to mass COVID vaccination clinic

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT)-(02/09/21)-It’s a massive undertaking-- to vaccinate a thousand people in Saginaw County in one day against the coronavirus.

“Obviously we’ve been doing clinics every single day since we’ve had the vaccine. But the application is, you know, been small,” said Saginaw County Health Officer, Christina Harrington.

This Thursday, the county will hold a mass vaccination drive-thru clinic at the Dow Event Center.

“Now that we’ve received a larger allocation of doses of the Pfizer product we’re excited to be able to offer sort of this really big mass clinic,” Harrington said.

She says a shift in state allocations from hospitals to health departments is why they are able ramp up efforts to vaccinate people in the county.

“So the state now because one one a is nearly complete that there’s been a shift in the allocation. And so now local health departments are getting more of the vaccine because it is our job to be the community vaccinators as I mentioned, so. So hospitals have gotten a little bit less so it’s not really that we’re seeing more doses coming into the county. It’s just a shift and where those doses are going,” she said.

Harrington explains how it work. “It will be strictly drive thru everyone will stay in their cars, and they’ll be able to drive right onto the arena floor, we’re going to have our I think 24 vaccination stations. It’s going to be manned by health department staff, the Michigan National Guard and CMU College of Medicine, students and faculty.”

The clinic is from 9-4 and is for those age 80 and older and those who have already registered with the county.

If you don’t have an appointment, Harrington says you will NOT be vaccinated.

“Folks just need to know we’ll be checking for appointment. When the cars pull in and so that they do have to have an appointment or else we’re going to have to turn them away because that dose would then be scheduled for someone else that day,” Harrington said

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
The scene of a cannon explosion in Gaines Twp.
Investigators identify victim of Genesee County baby shower cannon explosion, feet away from blast
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Vulgar word with Biden’s name on flag in Bay County draws complaints
Richard Lee Wymer
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Mecosta County man
Meijer
Meijer expands COVID-19 vaccination slots in Michigan

Latest News

Dr. Samuel Dismond Jr. died Friday at the age of 89.
Remembering a pioneer: Flint community reflects on the life and legacy of Dr. Samuel Dismond Jr.
Flint Councilman Maurice Davis outside City Hall.
Flint Councilman says anonymous caller repeatedly threatened to kill his family
27-year-old Keyanna Pope, & her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenyatta Gardner
Prosecutor: Flint mom, boyfriend severely burned toddler over potty training accident
Carriage Town Ministries offers a homeless shelter in Flint.
Mid-Michigan shelters opening more space for people to escape cold weather