Saginaw County hosting first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic by appointment only

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department is hoping to “put a dent” in the 5,000 elderly residents waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine with a mass vaccination clinic.

The health department hopes to vaccinate 1,000 people in seven hours on Thursday. Everyone invited to the appointment-only event will receive a time and confirmation from the Saginaw County Health Department.

The Dow in downtown Saginaw will be transformed into a drive-through clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Washington Street will be closed during the event to allow vehicles to drive into the arena, park at one of 24 stations and passengers to receive the vaccine.

Most people receiving their vaccine dose on Thursday will be Saginaw County residents who are age 80 and older. More than 5,000 people in that age group have signed up to receive the vaccine so far.

Thursday’s event is by appointment only and the vaccine will be offered only to people who received a confirmation from the Saginaw County Health Department. Nobody without a confirmation and appointment time will be allowed in the event or receive a vaccine dose.

The Michigan National Guard will be on hand to check in vehicles and make sure everyone has an appointment as required. The Saginaw County Health Department, Central Michigan University Medical School and National Guard will team up to administer the vaccine.

The health department says people who don’t receive an appointment for Thursday’s mass vaccination clinic should not be alarmed. The event is designed to get through the county’s vaccination list quickly and more large-scale clinics will be scheduled as doses become available.

