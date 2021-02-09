Some Sunshine!

A series of troughs moving through the region will being periods of cloud cover and flurries over the next few days, so enjoy the sunshine while we have it today, even if it is really cold!

Today’s highs will only be in the mid and upper teens. A W to NW wind at 5-10mph will keep it feeling like the single digits! We’ll have some sun across the area, then stay mainly clear to partly cloudy overnight.

This will enable temps to fall to around 0 – many neighborhoods will be below 0 tomorrow morning.

Clouds will increase tomorrow, giving us mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the afternoon with highs near 20.

We’ll then have a chance for flurries Thursday.

