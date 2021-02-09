State Police: Speeding van crashes into train

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State police said a driver was cited for speeding after crashing into a train in Tuscola County.

Troopers said it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Monday at Brown and Hess Roads in Vassar Township.

Investigators said the van driver told troopers he was unable to avoid the crash because of vision obstructions and icy roads.

State police said there were no injuries in the crash.

Investigators noted the railroad crossing was not equipped with crossing gates or a lighted signal and was marked with a yield sign.

Troopers reminded drivers to drive slow on ice and snow, and approach all railroad crossings with caution.

