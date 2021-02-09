Advertisement

Vassar under boil water advisory after water main break Tuesday

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - A major water main break is leading to a boil water advisory for the entire city of Vassar.

City Manager Andrew Niedzinski said the break occurred sometime Tuesday morning. The city’s Department of Public Works was trying to isolate and repair the water main break.

Vassar’s Facebook page warned of a disruption to water service in the area of Grant and Chestnut streets due to a valve replacement project about an hour before the water main break was reported. It was unclear whether that work contributed to the water main break.

Until further notice, Vassar residents who receive municipal water needs to boil it for one minute before using it to drink, cook, wash dishes or make ice. The water remains safe for laundry.

The city will be required to take two water samples 24 hours apart and have both come back with acceptable levels of bacteria before the boil water advisory can be lifted.

