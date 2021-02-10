Advertisement

3 years later: Green Hill residents in Midland move back in after being displaced by fire

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) -(02/10/21) It was only supposed to be about 30 days. That turned into a few months-- but the wait for Timothy Schmell to return to his home ended up lasting much much longer,

“3 and a half years(long pause) yeah,” said the Green Hill resident.

Schmell-- along with all of the other residents at Greenhill apartment complex in Midland-- were forced from their homes in July of 2017 after a fire broke out on the 8th floor where Schmell’s apartment is located. He recalls that frightening day.

“The smoke alarms went off and usually when the smoke alarms go off it’s usually due somebody burnt food or toast or something. So I just sat right there in my chair and just let it go and then all of a sudden I started smelling smoke and I heard the fire department out there so I went out on my balcony and I looked around and seen my buddy down at the end of the hall here and his apartment was on fire. You see the flames shooting out and the smoke,” Schmell said.

This week, after more than three years and a few false starts-- Schmell was finally back home.

“This box here I haven’t seen since last September or last February. So its been awhile since I’ve seen this stuff. Especially my giraffes. Love my giraffes,” he said.

Schmell was gone from Green Hill longer than the 3 years he had lived there prior to the fire-- says this time he hopes its a permanent move.

“Yes, I hope I never move again,(laughter and a pause) until I’m going home to the Lord,” Schmell said.

"copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

