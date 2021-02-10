Advertisement

A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed, J&J says

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the number of Americans getting vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to rise, so do concerns over the highly contagious virus variants.

It has led some to suggest the need for a yearly COVID-19 shot much like the flu vaccine.

Alaska is the only state showing an upward trend in coronavirus cases, but new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows nearly 950 known cases of the highly contagious virus variants in the United States.

The CEO of vaccine-maker Johnson & Johnson suggests those mutations may mean an annual COVID-19 shot will be needed for years to come.

The company asked the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency-use authorization of its vaccine last week and a green light could further boost vaccine doses available across the U.S.

“Supply will increase and we have to make sure that the American public sees the data and has reliable sources to go to so they increase their comfort and being able to take the vaccine,” White House senior advisor for COVID response Andy Slavitt said.

A new Gallup poll of more than 4,000 Americans taken at the end of January shows 71% of those surveyed are now willing to get COVID-19 vaccines, but two thirds were not satisfied with how vaccination is going in the U.S.

In that poll, of those unwilling to get a vaccine, most said they were concerned about the rushed development of vaccines while others said they want to wait and see that it is effective.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Keyanna Pope, & her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenyatta Gardner
Prosecutor: Flint mom, boyfriend severely burned toddler over potty training accident
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Vulgar word with Biden’s name on flag in Bay County draws complaints
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Gov. Whitmer gives press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan
Marcel Hinkle is accused of committing nine robberies at pharmacies in Genesee and Oakland...
Flint man charged with 9 pharmacy robberies in Genesee, Oakland counties
A boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice for residents living at Lakeview...
Well runs dry, leaving Lakeview Estates residents in Durand with no water

Latest News

An attorney accidentally joined a video court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him...
Attorney’s cat filter faux pas brings instant internet fame
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Former Jewel of Grand Blanc owner accused of defrauding elderly investors
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air...
Georgia prosecutor opens election criminal probe after Trump call
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden orders sanctions against Myanmar after military coup
This cannon, which fired properly in this photo, exploded at a Gaines Township residence on...
Newly released video shows cannon that exploded in Gaines Township