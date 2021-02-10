Bay County man with flag that curses Biden, supporters says its free speech

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - On Monday we told you about a flag flying in Bay County, with curse words on it.

The person obviously wasn’t happy with the election of President Joe Biden.

We’ve talked with the man, who put the flag up.

He doesn’t want to be identified.

He says he did it as a joke, but he now knows, not everyone is laughing.

“It started as a joke, but now its turned into a pretty big joke,” says the Fraser Township man.

The intended joke is a flag, that has the F-word before President Joe Biden’s name, and the same sentiment directed at those who voted for him.

“I understand, Joe Biden is our President, I am not arguing that, I live in this country, he is our President, but I don’t approve of his policies and everything he is doing, so I decided to exercise my First Amendment right and put it up,” he says.

While the sheriff’s department and township officials have received complaints, the message is protected by the First Amendment, the freedom of speech, regardless of the foul word.

“If you listen to any of the music put it out today, any of the tv shows put it out today, I watch cable tv where that word is said quite often right now,” he says.

I asked him if he is concerned if young children see the sign.

“Does that mean all those kids parents never have said that word around their children, you can’t shelter people forever, and you can only read it when its windy, which it was the past couple of days,” he says.

He says he didn’t vote for Biden or Donald Trump, that he is a Libertarian.

The man was asked what would it take to take the flag down.

“One day I will get tired of it and get a different one,” he says.

Michigan used to have a law where obscene language was prohibited in the presence of a woman or child.

A law which gained national headlines in 1998, in the case known as the “cussing canoeist”.

A man was charged for the foul language he used along the Rifle River in Arenac County.

This law was eliminated in 2015.

