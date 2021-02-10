COVID-19 variant detected in Ionia prison; daily testing starts

IONIA, Mich. (WJRT) - Prisoners and staff at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia will receive daily COVID-19 tests after the B.1.1.7 variant was detected there.

The illness is the first known case of a COVID-19 variant in any Michigan prison. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending daily COVID-19 testing at the prison instead of the weekly testing schedule in place previously.

Daily testing also will be instituted in the COVID-19 units at the Duane Waters Health Center in Jackson and the Macomb Correctional Facility, because several inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 were transferred to those facilities.

“The MDOC will be taking extra steps to identify where this variant is present amongst staff and the prisoner population and we will continue to do everything we can to keep the prisoners, our staff and the community safe,” Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency public health order Wednesday requiring daily coronavirus testing of all prison employees for 14 days after an outbreak of special concern has been declared. Testing will be conducted with rapid antigen kits.

Health officials say the B.1.1.7 variant appears to be more contagious than the main strain of COVID-19, but it doesn’t appear to cause or more severe illness or higher likelihood of death. They are concerned that a more contagious viral strain could increase the numbers of cases, which could drive up the number of hospitalizations.

Michigan has seen 61 confirmed cases of the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant in 11 counties as of Wednesday.

Anyone who tests positive with the rapid antigen test will be administered a PCR test, which will be sent to a state lab for testing to identify whether it is a variant.

