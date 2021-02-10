Flint attorney accused of spreading misinformation about water crisis settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There’s a concerted effort to make sure people in Flint get the correct and complete information when it comes to the $641.2 million Flint water crisis settlement.

A federal judge told one Flint attorney to stop spreading false information that discouraged residents from opting in.

In January, about 200 letters went out to Flint homes asking the residents to sign it and opt out of the proposed $641.2 million water settlement agreement.

Flint attorney Loyst Fletcher sent those letters that included several inaccuracies, such as claiming registration required evidence of property damage from the lead-tainted water. Proof is not required to join the settlement.

The federal judge ordered Fletcher to stop sending the letters, provide a list of anyone who signed a retainer with his office and inform the more than 200 people he contacted by mail that the information they received was misleading.

