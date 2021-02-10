Flint man charged with 9 pharmacy robberies in Genesee, Oakland counties

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing several charges in connection with a string of robberies at pharmacies in Genesee and Oakland counties during the second half of January.

Police say 27-year-old Marcel Hinkle was involved in nine robberies at CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens locations from Jan. 19 to 31. The locations included the CVS Pharmacy in Holly and a Walgreens in Fenton.

Nine police agencies in Genesee and Oakland counties worked with the FBI Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force to identify Hinkle as the alleged suspect and arrest him.

He appeared before an Oakland County judge over the weekend for arraignment on three counts of armed robbery, a weapons charge and one count of unarmed robbery. More charges are expected later this week, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Hinkle remained in custody the Oakland County Jail after arraignment after the judge denied bond.

He is accused of committing the following robberies:

Jan. 19 -- Walgreens Pharmacy at 3520 S. Baldwin Road in Orion Township.

Jan. 20 -- Walgreens Pharmacy at 450 North Park St. in Lake Orion.

Jan. 22 -- CVS Pharmacy at 31010 John R Road in Madison Heights.

Jan. 22 -- Walgreens at 2985 Crooks Road in Rochester Hills.

Jan. 23 -- Walgreens at 7110 Dixie Highway in Independence Township.

Jan. 23 -- CVS Pharmacy at 4031 Grange Hall Road in Holly.

Jan. 23 -- Walgreens at 3270 W. Silver Lake Road in Fenton.

Jan. 31 -- CVS at 1980 East Big Beaver in Troy.

Jan. 31 -- Rite Aid at 2480 Lapeer in Auburn Hills.

Police say Hinkle previously was convicted of armed robbery and weapons charges. He was discharged from the Michigan Department of Corrections on Nov. 4 and was on parole when the string of January robberies took place.

“I am extremely proud of the team effort of all the agencies involved to bring this clearly dangerous serial armed robber to justice,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. “Hopefully, this time, he will stay behind bars and not threaten the public again.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.